Firefighters extricate driver after vehicle rolls on side in Wellfleet

September 15, 2022

WELLFLEET – A vehicle rolled on its side in Wellfleet about 8 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Long Pond Road not far from Ocean View Drive. Firefighters extricated the driver, who appeared to have escaped any serious injury from the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.

