WELLFLEET – A vehicle rolled on its side in Wellfleet about 8 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Long Pond Road not far from Ocean View Drive. Firefighters extricated the driver, who appeared to have escaped any serious injury from the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.
Firefighters extricate driver after vehicle rolls on side in Wellfleet
September 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
