Firefighters extricate driver after vehicle rolls over on Route 6 in Yarmouth

December 6, 2021

YARMOUTH – Firefighters removed the windshield of a vehicle to rescue the driver after the car rolled over. The crash happened about 9:30 PM Monday evening on Route 6 westbound near exit 75, Union Street. The driver was reported conscious and alert. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

