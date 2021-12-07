YARMOUTH – Firefighters removed the windshield of a vehicle to rescue the driver after the car rolled over. The crash happened about 9:30 PM Monday evening on Route 6 westbound near exit 75, Union Street. The driver was reported conscious and alert. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Firefighters extricate driver after vehicle rolls over on Route 6 in Yarmouth
December 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
