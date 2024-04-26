Firefighters free man pinned by boat in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – Firefighters were able to free a man who reportedly became pinned under a boat. The incident happened shortly after 3 PM Friday in an area off Osterville/West Barnstable Road near Moniz Circle. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters reportedly used air bags to lift the boat and free the victim who miraculously was reportedly conscious and alert. Once freed, the victim was transported to the Cape Cod Airfield to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.