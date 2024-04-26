MARSTONS MILLS – Firefighters were able to free a man who reportedly became pinned under a boat. The incident happened shortly after 3 PM Friday in an area off Osterville/West Barnstable Road near Moniz Circle. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters reportedly used air bags to lift the boat and free the victim who miraculously was reportedly conscious and alert. Once freed, the victim was transported to the Cape Cod Airfield to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters free man pinned by boat in Marstons Mills
April 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- MassDOT Holds Virtual Meeting On New Cape Cod Bridges
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Big Blue Conference Tackles Cape’s Biggest Issues
- Barnstable Highlights Busy Slate Of July Fourth Programming
- Falmouth Select Board Approves Main Street Housing Project
- Nip Ban To Go Into Effect In Martha’s Vineyard
- VIDEO: Watch Mother and Calf Pair in Cape Cod Bay as State Honors “Right Whale Day” this Week
- Gosnold Island Designated As A “Green Community”
- Yarmouth Select Board Hears About Migrant Status, Combined Dispatch Center
- Provincetown To Hold Annual Town Election In Mid May
- MassDOT Ready To Install New Traffic Pattern At Bourne Rotary
- New Steamship Authority Vessels Clearing Last Stages
- Pavement Filling Underway On Route 130 In Sandwich
- Dr. Charle’s “Stormy” Mayo To Be Honored Ahead Of Planned Retirement