ORLEANS – Fire broke out in the basement of a home in Orleans shortly before 10 AM Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the Champlain Road residence to find smoke showing from the structure. Crews advanced hoses and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters respond to basement fire in Orleans
January 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
