You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters respond to basement fire in Orleans

Firefighters respond to basement fire in Orleans

January 13, 2023

ORLEANS – Fire broke out in the basement of a home in Orleans shortly before 10 AM Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the Champlain Road residence to find smoke showing from the structure. Crews advanced hoses and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 