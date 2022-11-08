You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after car vs dump truck in Falmouth

Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after car vs dump truck in Falmouth

November 8, 2022

FALMOUTH – A car and dump truck collided in Falmouth about 12:50 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Palmer Avenue (Route 28) by Crabapples Restaurant. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver of the car. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Falmouth Hospital to fly that driver to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police called for the Mass State Police truck team and crash reconstruction to investigating the crash. Traffic was being detoured around the scene and heavy delays were likely.

