FALMOUTH – A car and dump truck collided in Falmouth about 12:50 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Palmer Avenue (Route 28) by Crabapples Restaurant. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver of the car. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Falmouth Hospital to fly that driver to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police called for the Mass State Police truck team and crash reconstruction to investigating the crash. Traffic was being detoured around the scene and heavy delays were likely.
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after car vs dump truck in Falmouth
November 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- UPDATE: Winning Numbers for $2.04B Powerball Drawn After Delay
- Election Day on the Cape and Islands Has Arrived
- Post Offices to Close for Veterans Day
- Four Local Towns Added to Commonwealth’s Green Communities
- LISTEN: Voting Advocates Urge Patience, Results Won’t be Immediate
- Barnstable Holding Meeting on Boat Ramp Improvements
- Spending Bill Supports Local Initiatives, Blue Economy
- Coalition Announces Nonpartisan Voter Hotline
- Cape & Islands Plates Raise Over $450K for Local Economy
- Largest Powerball Jackpot Ever Sits at Estimated $1.9 Billion
- Nantucket Sound Earthquake Recorded
- Report Says Housing Crisis Is Shrinking Cape Cod’s Labor Force
- ‘Turkeys for Cape Codders’ Seeks Donations