You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters work to extricate man after riding lawn mower overturns down hillside in Sandwich

Firefighters work to extricate man after riding lawn mower overturns down hillside in Sandwich

June 8, 2024

SANDWICH – Firefighters had to extricate a man who became trapped after the riding mower he was using reportedly overturned down a hillside in Sandwich. It happened sometime after 3:30 PM on Settlers Path off Great Hill Rd. Crews used chainsaws to clear brush to reach the victim and free him from the mower. Luckily he was not seriously injured.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 