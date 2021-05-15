WOODS HOLE – The fishing vessel Determination out of Point Judith, RI sank in Woods Hole on Friday. The 3 crewmembers on the 67 foot vessel were safely rescued. There were reportedly 6,000 gallons of fuel onboard when the boat went down. The circumstances of the sinking remain under investigation.
Fishing boat sinks in Woods Hole Friday
May 15, 2021
WOODS HOLE – The fishing vessel Determination out of Point Judith, RI sank in Woods Hole on Friday. The 3 crewmembers on the 67 foot vessel were safely rescued. There were reportedly 6,000 gallons of fuel onboard when the boat went down. The circumstances of the sinking remain under investigation.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Select Board Discusses Shooting Range Environmental Concerns
- Pilgrim Monument and Museum to Reopen Saturday
- Safety Tips Issued for Summer Grilling
- U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop to 473,000, a New Pandemic Low
- Sunday Journal – Hadley Luddy With The Homeless Prevention Council
- Sunday Journal – Jackie Lane With NAMI Cape Cod And The Islands
- Sunday Journal – Jack Meade, Barnstable County Register Of Deeds
- New Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO to Focus On Post-COVID Recovery
- Local Houses of Worship Receive State Grants for Safety
- State Teachers Union Calls for Full Fall Reopening
- Registration is Open for Dennis Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics
- With Rising Vaccination Rates, Cape Gears Up for Safe and Busy Summer
- Orleans Public Hearing to Consider Seasonal Parking Regulations