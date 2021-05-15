Fishing boat sinks in Woods Hole Friday

WOODS HOLE – The fishing vessel Determination out of Point Judith, RI sank in Woods Hole on Friday. The 3 crewmembers on the 67 foot vessel were safely rescued. There were reportedly 6,000 gallons of fuel onboard when the boat went down. The circumstances of the sinking remain under investigation.

