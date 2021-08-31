Flash Flood Watch Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon



Flash Flood Watch

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

312 PM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.Remnants of Ida will approach and track near southern New England, with heavy rain and flooding possible late Wednesday into Thursday. Early indications are for the potential of 2-4 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible. Given recent rainfall resulting in small rivers and streams already running above normal, there is an enhanced risk for flooding late Wednesday into Thursday. There remains some uncertainty on the axis of heaviest rainfall. A shift of 50 to 100 miles in the forecast track of the remnants of Ida, will impact the exact location of heaviest rainfall. Stay tuned to later forecasts.

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON…

The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northern Connecticut, southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. In southeastern Massachusetts, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Nantucket MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI.

* From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* Small rivers and streams currently running above normal combined with a risk for 2-4 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible.

* Excessive rainfall will increase the risk for urban and poor drainage flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.