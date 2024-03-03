You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Foul play not suspected after body found in Mashpee

March 3, 2024

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

MASHPEE – A man was found deceased Sunday morning off Rock Landing Road in Mashpee. The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office tells Cape Wide News that a 62-year-old male with apparent ties to Florida and Mashpee was found deceased. There were no signs of trauma or foul play. Early investigation suggests a medical condition. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner has accepted jurisdiction to determine cause and manner of death.

