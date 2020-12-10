HYANNIS – Just after 8 AM Thursday, there was a a two-vehicle crash on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Walton Ave in Hyannis. 4 people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Ambulances from Barnstable and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire were called to assist Hyannis. Traffic was rerouted behind the Cape Cod Mall and the Christmas Tree plaza. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Four injured in Hyannis crash
December 10, 2020
