Four month investigation leads to drug and narcotics charges against two Hyannis men



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Friday May 7, 2021, as a result of a four month narcotics investigation by members of the Barnstable Police Detective Unit and the Drug Enforcement Agency Cape Cod Task Force; 29 year old Robert “Bookie” Perry and 30 year old Leslie Ostapchuck, both of Hyannis, were taken into custody on firearms and narcotics charges. Members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team assisted in the execution of the search warrant at Perry and Ostapchuck’s residence Friday morning due to both of their criminal histories involving narcotics and weapons violations. Barnstable Police and Barnstable County Sheriff’s narcotic detection K-9’s were deployed to assist in the search of the premises. As a result of the search warrant 58 grams of Fentanyl, 26 grams of Cocaine, a .45 caliber handgun with a large capacity magazine, and a large sum of monies were seized. Perry was held on $25,000 bail and Ostapchuck was held on $10,000 bail; both were held at the Barnstable Police Department and will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court Monday May 10, 2021.

Both Perry and Ostapchuck are being charged with Trafficking class A substance 36-100 grams (Fentanyl), Trafficking class B substance 18-36 grams (Cocaine), Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act, Possession of a firearm w/out a license to carry, Possession of ammunition, Possession of a large capacity feeding device. Perry is also being charged with Armed career criminal due to narcotic distribution convictions in 2013 and 2018. You can read CWN coverage of the 2018 bust here. CWN archives also show that on Thursday October 1, 2020, Perry was arrested for cutting his court ordered GPS bracelet off and violating his probation relating to distribution of Class A conviction. Perry was taken into custody by Barnstable Police Detectives with assistance from Mashpee Police, Massachusetts State Police Cape Cod Task Force, Harwich Police, and Orleans Police. The GPS bracelet was connected to the 2018 case above. As a result of that case, in November of 2019, Perry received an 18 month suspended sentence and was placed on 2 years probation, with GPS monitoring as a result of a Barnstable Police Narcotics Unit investigation.

Photos by Barnstable Police/CWN