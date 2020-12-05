You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four people escape serious injury in crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet

Four people escape serious injury in crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet

December 5, 2020

WELLFLEET – Despite heavy damage, four people escaped serious injury in a crash in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 PM on Route 6 at Spring Brook Road. All four victims were treated and released at the scene. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

