WELLFLEET – Despite heavy damage, four people escaped serious injury in a crash in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 PM on Route 6 at Spring Brook Road. All four victims were treated and released at the scene. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Four people escape serious injury in crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet
December 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Love Local Fest Celebrates Small Businesses Despite Postponement
- Blood Drive to Take Place in Hyannis Monday
- Supporters Applaud Lawmaker’s Extension of Medication Discounts
- Road Work Crews in Orleans Provide Outlook for Upcoming Weeks
- Baker Submits Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Order
- Eversource Ready Ahead of Season’s First Nor’easter
- Sunday Journal with Jefferson Mays
- Sunday Journal Discussion with the Military Support Foundation
- Sunday Journal Discussion with the Hyannis Main Street B.I.D.
- Residents Urged to Shop Local for Holidays
- Hyannis Village Holiday Stroll Postponed Due to Weather
- FEMA Praises Wampanoag Nation’s Virus Response
- December Blood Drives Announced by Cape Cod Healthcare