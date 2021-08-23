Four people facing drug charges after raid in Oak Bluffs

OAK BLUFFS – On Friday, Detective Duquette of the Tisbury Police Department, also a member of the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force, conducted

a search warrant atr 23 Worcester Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

As a result of this investigation:

Jason Reagan was placed under arrest for Possessionwith intent to of a Class E substance (Xanax), Possession of a Class B substance

(cocaine), possession of a Class E substance (Gabapentin) and conspiracy to vilolate the controlled substance act.

Shane Harthcock was charged with Possession with intent to distrubute a Class A substance (heroin/fentanyl), Possession with intent

to distribute a Class E substance (Gabapertin), and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.

Danae Vlaskovic was charged with Possession with intent to distrubute a Class A substance (heroin/fentanyl), Possession with intent

to distribute a Class E substance (Gabapertin), and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.

Hillary Seaton was charged with Possession of a Class C substance (psychedelic mushrooms)

Det. Duquette was assisted by the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force and the Oak Bluffs Police deparment throughout this investigation.

If you have any information or tips aboutg drug activitgy in Tisbury you can call Det. Duquette at 508-696-4242 ext 612 or email cduquette@tisburyma.gov