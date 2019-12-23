Four safe after boat capsizes on Shubael Pond in Marston Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire reports they responded to Shubael Pond off Willimantic Drive around 2:15 PM. A small aluminum skiff had flipped throwing the four people on board into the frigid waters. All four swam to shore before rescuers arrived. The four minors were evaluated for possible hypothermia and released to their parents. Firefighters retrieved the boat and returned it to shore. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and the Department of Natural Resources.