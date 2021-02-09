You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four vehicle crash snarls morning commute on Route 6 in Harwich

February 9, 2021

HARWICH – A four-vehicle crash snarled the morning commute on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened shortly before 8 AM on the westbound side between exits 82 and 78 (old exits 10-9). All four drivers were treated and released at the scene. The westbound side was closed for a time while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by State Police.

