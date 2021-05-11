MASHPEE – A four-vehicle crash snarled traffic for a time in Mashpee Tuesday. The crash happened just before 3 PM at the intersection of Great Neck Road North & Quashnet Road. One person was taken to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Four vehicle crash stalls traffic in Mashpee
May 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pfizer COVID-19 Shot Expanded to US Children As Young As 12
- Busy Hurricane Season for Mariners Predicted
- Drone Video Shows Endangered Whales Appearing to Embrace
- Motorists Warned of Repaving on Hinckley Road and Route 132
- State on Track for 4 Million Vaccinated by June
- Virtual Meetings Allow Comment on Cape Transportation Planning
- Bay State Gas Prices Up After Pipeline Cyber Attack
- Massachusetts Moves Into Next Reopening Phase
- Lane Closures In Hyannis Begin Monday
- With COVID Vaccines Plentiful, Clinics Consider New Strategies
- Hyannis Main Street to Feature Street Barriers Again
- State Updates Tax Relief For Certain Businesses
- Brewster to Hold Vote on Dog Park