You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four vehicle crash stalls traffic in Mashpee

Four vehicle crash stalls traffic in Mashpee

May 11, 2021

MASHPEE – A four-vehicle crash snarled traffic for a time in Mashpee Tuesday. The crash happened just before 3 PM at the intersection of Great Neck Road North & Quashnet Road. One person was taken to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

