WOODS HOLE – Falmouth Fire-Rescue along with the Coast Guard and Mass Environmental Police are investigating a fuel spill in Woods Hole. The incident was reported in the Eel Pond area near the Woods Hole Yacht Club sometime before 6 PM. Officials were working to contain the spill. Further details were not immediately available.
Fuel spill investigated in water off Woods Hole
September 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
