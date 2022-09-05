You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fuel spill investigated in water off Woods Hole

Fuel spill investigated in water off Woods Hole

September 5, 2022

WOODS HOLE – Falmouth Fire-Rescue along with the Coast Guard and Mass Environmental Police are investigating a fuel spill in Woods Hole. The incident was reported in the Eel Pond area near the Woods Hole Yacht Club sometime before 6 PM. Officials were working to contain the spill. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 