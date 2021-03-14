You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fully involved shed fire temporarily closes section of Route 28 in Centerville

Fully involved shed fire temporarily closes section of Route 28 in Centerville

March 13, 2021

CENTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Firefighters were called to a shed fire about 9:15 PM Saturday evening. The fire broke out at 1222 Falmouth Road (Route 28). The shed was fully involved and because of apparatus and hoses in the road, Route 28 was temporarily closed between West Main Street and Strawberry Hill Road. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 