CENTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Firefighters were called to a shed fire about 9:15 PM Saturday evening. The fire broke out at 1222 Falmouth Road (Route 28). The shed was fully involved and because of apparatus and hoses in the road, Route 28 was temporarily closed between West Main Street and Strawberry Hill Road. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fully involved shed fire temporarily closes section of Route 28 in Centerville
March 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
