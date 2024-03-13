SANDWICH – A garbage truck struck a tree in Sandwich around 3:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Spinnaker Street. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.
Garbage truck strikes tree in Sandwich
March 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
