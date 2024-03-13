You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Garbage truck strikes tree in Sandwich

Garbage truck strikes tree in Sandwich

March 13, 2024

SANDWICH – A garbage truck struck a tree in Sandwich around 3:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Spinnaker Street. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 