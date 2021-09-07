ONSET – A four inch natural gas line was apparently struck in Onset sometime after noon Tuesday. The leak was reported by 3066 Cranberry Highway (Route 6/28). Area businesses were evacuated and traffic on the busy road was detoured away. A Bourne engine assisted at the scene. National Grid was called to cap the leak.
Gas leak causing major delays along Cranberry Highway in Onset
September 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
