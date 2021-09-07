You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas leak causing major delays along Cranberry Highway in Onset

September 7, 2021

ONSET – A four inch natural gas line was apparently struck in Onset sometime after noon Tuesday. The leak was reported by 3066 Cranberry Highway (Route 6/28). Area businesses were evacuated and traffic on the busy road was detoured away. A Bourne engine assisted at the scene. National Grid was called to cap the leak.

