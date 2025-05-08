You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck at entrance to Nickerson State Park in Brewster

Gas line struck at entrance to Nickerson State Park in Brewster

May 8, 2025

BREWSTER – A natural gas line was reportedly struck by a contractor in Brewster Thursday morning. The incident happened near the entrance to Nickerson State Park. National Grid was called to mitigate the situation. Further details were not immediately available.

