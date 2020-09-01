You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck in Bourne

Gas line struck in Bourne

September 1, 2020

BOURNE – A gas main was struck in Bourne shortly after 1:30 PM. The incident happened in the 500 block of Scraggy Neck Road in Cataumet. Firefighters cordoned off the area and checked nearby buildings for gas levels. National Grid was called to cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 