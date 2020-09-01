BOURNE – A gas main was struck in Bourne shortly after 1:30 PM. The incident happened in the 500 block of Scraggy Neck Road in Cataumet. Firefighters cordoned off the area and checked nearby buildings for gas levels. National Grid was called to cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.
Gas line struck in Bourne
September 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
