DENNIS – A construction crew struck a gas line in Dennis Monday morning. The incident happened on Homer Lane around 10 AM. Firefighters stood by until National Grid could arrive to cap the leak. No injuries were reported.
Gas line struck in Dennis
December 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Trump Signs Massive Measure Funding Government, COVID Relief
- Nantucket Virus Testing on Hold For New Year’s Eve, Day
- Senior Care Association Launches Coronavirus Vaccination Campaign
- Academy Playhouse In Orleans Announces Winter Classes
- Public Reminded Of Christmas Tree Hazards
- Eversource Working to Improve Reliability
- First Night Chatham Celebrates the New Year Safely
- State Announces SNAP Expansion
- MassDevelopment Announces Nearly $400,000 in COVID-19 Related Funding
- January Talks for Museums on the Green Announced
- Falmouth Outdoor Learning Project Receives Grant Money
- Distribution Channels Ready for COVID-19 Vaccines
- Tags Displayed on Free-Swimming Sharks Off Cape Cod