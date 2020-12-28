You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck in Dennis

December 28, 2020

DENNIS – A construction crew struck a gas line in Dennis Monday morning. The incident happened on Homer Lane around 10 AM. Firefighters stood by until National Grid could arrive to cap the leak. No injuries were reported.

