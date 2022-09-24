CHATHAM – Firefighters were called to a natural gas main break in Chatham sometime before 10:30 AM Saturday. The break was reported on Doane Road off Old Harbor Road (Route 28). Fire crews evacuated houses in the area until National Grid could arrive to shut off the gas. Further details were not immediately available.
Gas main break reported in Chatham
September 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
