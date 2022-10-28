GOOD NEWS: Missing Raynham teen found safe in New York City

RAYNHAM, MA – Chief James Donovan reports that missing Raynham 16-year-old Colleen Weaver has been found safe in New York City. Weaver was first reported missing after she left her home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 18. At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, she was located with the assistance of the New York Police Department and the FBI. Weaver was found through investigative means in collaboration with the Raynham Police Department and their law enforcement partners.

An earlier bulletin mentioned Provincetown as one possible location for Ms. Weaver.