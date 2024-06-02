CENTERVILLE – The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash with injury at the intersection of Route 28 & Lumbert Mill Road shortly after 3:30 AM Sunday. The vehicle was reported to be on fire. Units arrived to find an SUV had crashed into a tree resulting in heavy front-end damage to the vehicle and a fire in the engine compartment. Bystanders had assisted the driver from the vehicle prior to FD arrival. The driver of the vehicle was evaluated and transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. The vehicle fire was extinguished by fire department personnel. Barnstable Police and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Deparment assisted with investigation at the scene.
Good Samaritans pull driver from burning vehicle in Centerville
June 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
