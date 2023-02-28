Harwich Fire awarded grant for Thermal Imaging Cameras



HARWICH – The Harwich Fire Deparment has been awarded a $68,571.42 in Federal funding to purchase Thermal Imaging Cameras. The grant award has a $3,428.58 match (5%).

The Federal Government grant cycles are slightly behind their fiscal year cycle, so this grand is from 2021. It was initially denied, as even though it had scored well, the grant fund was exhausted before the award was approved.

Part of the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) infused additional funds into the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. With these additional funds, the 2021 Grant was approved.

Thermal imaging cameras are used in a variety of ways by the fire department. They are used to search for victims trapped in fires, monitor heat conditions during fire attack, search for fire extension, and to ensure the fire is out during the overhaul process. Often these cameras allow firefighters to perform a more thorough search while creating less damage.

This grant would not have been successful without the efforts of Deputy Chief Thornton and Firefighter Christina Regan in developing the grand and submitting the application. Their efforts for the last several grant cycles have provided several hundred thousand dollars of equipment for the department as a fraction of the cost to the town and taxpayers.

The department appreciates the support of Senator Ed Markey, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Congressman Bill Keating for this grant opportunity.