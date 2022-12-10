HARWICH – Around 8 PM Friday, the Deputy Fire Chief responding to a possible house fire was involved in a minor motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Chatham Road and Depot Street. The Deputy Chief’s SUV and a Nissan Murano sideswiped. The Deputy Chief was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for observation and the two persons in the Murano SUV were not injured. The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team were at the scene handling the investigation and cause.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Harwich Fire Deputy involved in minor crash
December 9, 2022
