HARWICH – Harwich firefighters were called to a brush fire off shortly before 11 AM Friday off Queen Anne Road at the town disposal station near the solar panel farm. It was estimated about a half acre was burning as crews worked to douse the flames. The solar panels did not appear to be involved in the fire. Further details were not immediately available.
Harwich firefighters battle brush fire
June 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
