Harwich firefighters battle brush fire

June 24, 2022

HARWICH – Harwich firefighters were called to a brush fire off shortly before 11 AM Friday off Queen Anne Road at the town disposal station near the solar panel farm. It was estimated about a half acre was burning as crews worked to douse the flames. The solar panels did not appear to be involved in the fire. Further details were not immediately available.

