Updated: Dog alerts resident to kitchen fire in Harwich



HARWICH – Harwich Fire reports that at 1:13 PM, the Barnstable Sheriffs’ Office received a 911 call from a neighbor at 96 Queen Anne Road reporting smoke coming from the windows of Unit 106 at that address. The caller was unsure if the unit was occupied or not.

A first alarm assignment was dispatched, bringing Harwich Companies along with a line response from Dennis, Chatham, and Brewster. Harwich Police also responded to assist at the scene.

The first engine arrived with smoke showing from the unit. It was quickly determined that the occupant and the occupant’s dogs were out of the building. The fire in the kitchen was quickly knocked down and companies checked for any fire extension and cleared the smoke from units 106 and 105.

The fire was caused by a fire on the stove that extended. The occupant reported that the dog alert him to the fire and that was how he was able to evacuate. Damage is estimated at $30,000.

The unit was left uninhabitable and the American Red Cross was contacted for housing assistance.

Companies were on the scene for approximately 90 minutes. No injuries were reported.