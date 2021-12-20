Harwich man arrested after driving on the Bass River Golf Course

YARMOUTH – On Friday December 18th at 11:30 pm the Yarmouth Police received a report of a motor vehicle being driven on the Bass River Golf Course. Within minutes of the call officers arrived and observed a vehicle driving on the golf course. Officers observed a purple Toyota Tundra pickup truck being operated on a fairway in the area of Country Club drive. The operator of the vehicle struck a large boulder while trying to exit the golf course onto Highbank Rd.

The operator was identified as 22-year-old Joseph Galatie, of Harwich. Officers checked the golf course and found damage to numerous fairways and greens. Galatie was placed under arrest at the scene and charged with malicious destruction to private property and trespass with a motor vehicle.

Galatie was processed at the Yarmouth Police Department and later released on bail.