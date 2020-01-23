Harwich man sentenced for unlawful firearms possession and drug offenses



BOSTON, MA – A Harwich man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for firearms and drug offenses.

Timothy Fletcher, 36, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to 168 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In July 2018, Fletcher was convicted by a federal jury of one count of possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition – a Tisas, Model Regent .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, 58 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition and 60 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

On April 3, 2015, police executed a search warrant at a storage unit in Hyannis where they recovered, among other items, firearms, 124 rounds of ammunition, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, $1420 in cash, drug paraphernalia, two digital scales, boxes of plastic sandwich baggies, approximately 223 pairs of sneakers and various documents containing Fletcher’s name. The firearms, firearm magazines, some of the drugs and the cash were hidden inside various sneakers and sneaker boxes. In addition, Fletcher’s fingerprints were recovered from a magazine found inside a sneaker box with the .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

The night before the warrant was executed, Fletcher was stopped by the police and found to be in possession of the key to the storage facility and unit.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Kelly Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend; and Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne Sullivan Jacobus of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.