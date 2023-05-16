You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich Police seek black SUV in hit & run incident involving a bicyclist

Harwich Police seek black SUV in hit & run incident involving a bicyclist

May 16, 2023


HARWICH – The Harwich Police Department reports that they are investigating a hit and run that took place on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. in the area of Julien Road and Old Wharf Road. The crash involved an unknown Black SUV vs a pedestrian on a bicycle. The victim suffered a right arm/shoulder injury. The Black SUV could have front right side damage or damage to the side mirror. Anyone with information or cameras in the area is asked to contact Officer Connery at 508-432-7541 ext. 5721.

