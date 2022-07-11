Harwich, Mashpee Police warn of text message scam



HARWICH – Harwich Police are warning about a scam after two residents of Chatham contacted them to report receiving text messages this morning. The texts state that the sender is the “Harwich Police” and the message asks people to click on a link to purchase T-shirts for $10.

Please do not click on the link as it is a SCAM!

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are also warning if you receive a text message soliciting t-shirts for the Mashpee Police Department do not click on the link! We are not selling t-shirts and would never ask through a text message!

IT IS A SCAM!

