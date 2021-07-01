FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue reports that around 11:30 pm Wednesday night Engine 25, Engine 21, Engine 24, and Ladder 26 were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Old Barnstable Road. Engine 25 first on-location reported a light smoke condition to the rear of the 1-1/2 story cape style home. Access was gained to the basement by an exterior door. Crews located a dryer fire which was quickly extinguished. Fire damage was confined to the dryer with light smoke damage throughout the structure. The occupants were sleeping at the time of the fire and were alerted to the fire by the smoke detectors in the structure. All occupants safely evacuated the structure and there are no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Falmouth Fire-Rescue.
Photos by Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN
Smoke detectors alert family to dryer fire in basement of home in Falmouth
July 1, 2021
