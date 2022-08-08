FALMOUTH – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Falmouth sometime before 6 PM Monday. The incident was reported at a residence on Maravista Avenue where a 55 gallon drum of an unknown substance was located. Further details were not immediately available.
HazMat technicians called to Falmouth
August 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
