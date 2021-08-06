Head-on crash in Sandwich under investigation





SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department is investigating a two car head-on motor vehicle accident that occurred today resulting in a road closure.

The Sandwich Police Department responded to Water Street and Beale Avenue for a two car motor vehicle crash at approximately 10:24 AM. A gray 2018 Toyota Rav4 and a blue 2011 Toyota Highlander collided head-on, resulting in the road being completely blocked. Police say that upon arrival, they determined that the operator of the Gray Toyota Rav4 crossed over the center yellow line and collided with the Toyota Highlander. The operator of the Rav4, a 78-year-old female from Falmouth, was uninjured in the crash. The operator of the Toyota Highlander, a 63-year-old male from Forestdale was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with minor injuries by the Sandwich Fire Department. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Capeway Towing. The portion of Water Street from Beale Avenue to School Street was closed for approximately one hour during the investigation. The roadway has since been reopened.

At this time, the crash is currently under investigation by the Sandwich Police Department.

Photos by Sandwich Police/CWN