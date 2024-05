BREWSTER – A heavy odor of chlorine prompted a hazardous materials response in Brewster. The call came in sometime after 11:30 AM Wednesday at the Woodlands at Pleasant Bay at 120 Woodlands Way. The odor was concentrated in the swimming pool of the area which was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The hazmat team checked the area and found no hazard at the time of their arrival.

CWN is checking with Brewster Fire for further details