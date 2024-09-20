High Surf Advisory, Coastal Flood Watch for Friday



Coastal Flood Watch

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

322 PM EDT Thu Sep 19 2024

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EDT FRIDAY…

…COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

* WHERE…Northeast Massachusetts, Eastern Plymouth to the Cape and Nantucket.

* WHEN…For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 AM to 7 PM EDT Friday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Some coastal roads become impassable around high tide. Flooding 1 to 2 feet deep affects roads on the North Shore from Salem and Marblehead to Gloucester to Newburyport. Rough surf will cause beach erosion and send and debris onto coastal roads. Many roads near Nantucket Harbor become impassable with 1 to 2 feet of water and affects access to the ferry terminals. This includes Easy Street, South Beach Street, Easton Street, Walsh Street, Willard Street, and Straight Wharf. Roads remain passable. Shallow pockets of flooding less than one foot deep affect low lying areas in Provincetown, mainly near the airport and Race Point Road. In Truro, flooding up to one foot deep affects low lying areas near Pamet Harbor and along the Pamet River. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Greatest risk of moderate coastal flooding is along the Plymouth coastline, including the north shore of Cape Cod (Bay side), from Sandwich to Dennis.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.