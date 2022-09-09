High Surf Advisory danger of rip currents as distant Hurricane Earl passes offshore



High Surf Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

926 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet on ocean beaches.

* WHERE…South coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Martha`s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For those heading to the ocean beaches today or Saturday, be aware that many beaches no longer are staffed with lifeguards for the season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Never swim alone.