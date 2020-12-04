High Wind Watch from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening



High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

344 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE…Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.