High winds maybe to blame for broken utility pole in Barnstable that caused power outage

March 7, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BARNSTABLE – High winds may be to blame for snapping a utility pole in Barnstable. The pole on Independence Drive near Breeds Hill Road was found broken around 5:45 AM Friday. Eversource crews were working to make repairs and restore service to 278 customers affected. According to the utilities outage map, repairs could take until noon. Traffic detours were possible in the area.

