You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / House fire delays dismissal from Oak Bluffs School

House fire delays dismissal from Oak Bluffs School

February 6, 2023

OAK BLUFFS – Oak Bluffs officials are reporting there is a first alarm structure fire at 38 Tradewinds Road in the Town of Oak Bluffs (near the Oak Bluffs School entrance). Road closures are occurring at Franklin Avenue/Wing Road and Norris Avenue/Wing Road. Students are safe but dismissal and student pick-up will delayed.

