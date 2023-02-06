OAK BLUFFS – Oak Bluffs officials are reporting there is a first alarm structure fire at 38 Tradewinds Road in the Town of Oak Bluffs (near the Oak Bluffs School entrance). Road closures are occurring at Franklin Avenue/Wing Road and Norris Avenue/Wing Road. Students are safe but dismissal and student pick-up will delayed.
House fire delays dismissal from Oak Bluffs School
February 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
