Huge fire at historic Nantucket hotel draws response from Cape Cod firefighters

July 9, 2022

Yarmouth Fire photo as their ferry approached Nantucket

NANTUCKET – A massive fire tore through the historic Veranda House hotel at 3 Step Lane on Nantucket Saturday morning. Two other structures were also damaged in the blaze. Incredibly no injuries were reported. Under a mutual aid agreement a number of firefighters and apparatus from Cape Cod were ferrying to the island to assist Nantucket firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

