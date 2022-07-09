NANTUCKET – A massive fire tore through the historic Veranda House hotel at 3 Step Lane on Nantucket Saturday morning. Two other structures were also damaged in the blaze. Incredibly no injuries were reported. Under a mutual aid agreement a number of firefighters and apparatus from Cape Cod were ferrying to the island to assist Nantucket firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Huge fire at historic Nantucket hotel draws response from Cape Cod firefighters
July 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
