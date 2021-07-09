You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis firefighter retires after 30 years

Hyannis firefighter retires after 30 years

July 9, 2021

Hyannis Firefighters/CWN

HYANNIS – Today, Hyannis Firefighters say thank you and enjoy retirement. Tim Simkins spent his last night at the fire station. This morning between 9-11 is the chance to say thanks for 30 years of dedicated service to the Hyannis Fire District. We wish you the best in retirement.

