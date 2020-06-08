HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters were called to a residence on Guy Lane just after 4 PM. When crews arrived a shed was discovered on fire. The fire was quickly knocked down and there was no extension to the residence. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Hyannis firefighters quell shed fire
June 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Bourne Schools Make Tentative Plans for Fall Semester
- House Approves Expanded Mail-In and Early Voting Legislation
- Attorney General Supports Coalition Seeking First Responder Benefits
- Better Business Bureau Weighs in on Selecting Summer Camps
- Cape Cod Healthcare in Need of Blood Donations
- Cape Cod Realtors Using Technology to Adapt to COVID-19
- AAA Northeast Urges Drivers to Follow Rules of the Road
- Judge Sides With Wampanoag Tribe in Lawsuit Over Reservation Status
- Sustainable Practice Progress Postponed Due To COVID-19
- WHOI Launches First Expedition Since COVID-19 Outbreak
- Hyannis to Host Drive-In Movie Events This Summer
- Chatham Retains AAA Bond Rating
- March for Justice Set for Sunday in Hyannis