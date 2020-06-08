You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis firefighters quell shed fire

Hyannis firefighters quell shed fire

June 8, 2020

HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters were called to a residence on Guy Lane just after 4 PM. When crews arrived a shed was discovered on fire. The fire was quickly knocked down and there was no extension to the residence. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

