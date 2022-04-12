HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a downtown business building after smoke was reported in the building sometime before 9 AM. The structure at 372 Main Street houses several businesses including the Downtown Bistro. Firefighters traced the problem to burnt out components in an air handler. The unit was secured until repairs could be made. No injuries were reported.
Hyannis firefighters respond after smoke fills business building
April 12, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
