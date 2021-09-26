You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis Firefighters respond to pick up vs pole, box truck vs gas pump Saturday evening

Hyannis Firefighters respond to pick up vs pole, box truck vs gas pump Saturday evening

September 26, 2021

HYANNIS – It was a busy Saturday evening for Hyannis Firefighters. About 7 PM, a Toyota Tundra struck ma utility pole at Center Street and Barnstable Road. The woman driving was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Eversource was called to replace the pole.

A short time later, a rental box truck became wedged against a gas pump at the Speedway at Route 28 and Bearse’s Way. No one was injured but the truck had to be carefully backed out of the situation. Fortunately there was no fire.

Barnstable Police are investigating both incidents.

