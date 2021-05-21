Hyannis man charged with vandalizing Barnstable Police Sub-Station

HYANNIS – In the early hours of Sunday morning, May 15, 2021, the Barnstable Police Department Hyannis Sub-Station was vandalized by someone smashing the glass doors out with a brick. The Barnstable Police Department midnight shift responded to the scene and began investigating the incident with assistance from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations. As a person of interest was developed, Barnstable Police Detectives and the Barnstable Police Community Impact Unit joined the investigation, which focused on 27 year old Casey Weatherbee of Hyannis.

Weatherbee was located and taken into custody on Thursday May 20, 2021. As a result of the investigation, Weatherbee was charged with Felony Destruction of Property. Weatherbee was arraigned on Friday, May 21, 2021 and was ordered held by the court pending further evaluation. Weatherbee’s next court date is set for June 10, 2021.