Hyannis man facing OUI charge after driving on bike path, striking pedestrian in Sandwich

August 4, 2023


SANDWICH – A 24-year-old Hyannis man is under arrest for operating his vehicle on a bike path construction site and striking a pedestrian.

At approximately 5:40 PM, the Sandwich Police Department received a call from a man who was out for a run reporting he had been hit by a motor vehicle that was being operated on the Service Road bike path construction project. The male runner reported he was uninjured and continued his run.

A short time later, officers located a vehicle matching the description provided by the runner and placed Zachary Franklin under arrest for OUI-Liquor, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon.

Franklin is scheduled for arraignment at Barnstable District Court on Monday.

